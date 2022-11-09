3 passengers injured, after stones thrown at local train in Thane
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2022 11:39 AM 2022-11-09T11:39:45+5:30 2022-11-09T11:40:42+5:30
Three passengers were injured when some unidentified persons threw stones at a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway police said.
The incident took place at around 8 pm on Tuesday near Kalwa, they said. The injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, an official said.
A member of the railway advisory committee later met a senior railway police official here and demanded increased surveillance as well as action against the culprits.