4 die, hundreds shifted out in Kalyan, Badlapur as rivers cross danger mark

Thane district administration shifted hundreds of residents of Badlapur, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi and Ambernath to safe locations following torrential, triple-digit rainfall on Wed nesday which caused Ulhas, Waldhuni, Bhatsa, Kalu and Kamvari rivers to cross the danger mark.Ulhasnagar recorded 111-mm rain and Ambernath 114-mm in the 24 hours ended 10am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kalyan recorded 159mm rain in the 24 hours ended 6pm while Badlapur witnessed the highest rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at 169mm.

Parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Dombivli, Naigaon and Vasai, experienced torrential 100mm-plus downpour on Wednesday, which caused 4 rivers to cross the danger mark and led to 2 deaths—that of a 4-month-old baby who slipped out of his mother’s hands in Kalyan and a 14-year-old girl who fell in a drain in Bhiwandi. Within BMC limits, which saw less intense rainfall, a 5-year-old died in a slab collapse in Bhandup and a 26-year-old from Malad (E) slipped into a stream near SGNP and was feared to have drowned. Meanwhile, a Thane disaster relief force (TDRF) saved two youths from drowning in Upwan lake. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for parts of Mumbai, and its suburbs for Thursday stating that isolated areas are very likely to receive heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 26 degree Celsius.