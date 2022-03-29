4 held for supplying drugs in Mumbai

Four people were arrested by Dindoshi Police and sent to police custody by the Court for supplying drugs on the pretext of driving autos, on Monday, said the police.

The gang used to supply drugs in Goregaon Film City by getting them from Ghatkopar, added the police.

The police seized Ganja and an auto.

A case is registered under the NDPS Act.

The probe is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

