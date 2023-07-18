4 killed, 5 injured in Mumbai-Nashik h ighway jeep-container collision

A major accident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway when a speeding container hit a kaali peeli (black and yellow jeep) carrying passengers. The collision caused the jeep to be thrown about 60 feet away, resulting in four passengers being killed on the spot and five others being injured. The incident occurred around 8 am at the crossing of Khadavli village in Bhiwandi taluka.

According to reports, a black and yellow jeep was carrying passengers on the Mumbai-Nashik route. The jeep reached the crossing of Khadavli village in Bhiwandi taluka on the Mumbai-Nashik road when it was hit from the front by a speeding container coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that the jeep was thrown 60 to 70 feet away. The entire incident was caught on CCTV footage from a nearby hotel.

Four passengers lost their lives in the incident. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police and local residents promptly arrived at the scene. They rescued the injured passengers from the jeep. A total of five passengers sustained injuries in the incident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, there was a temporary traffic jam on the route. However, with the assistance of the police and local residents, the situation has been resolved, and traffic is flowing smoothly once again.