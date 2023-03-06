40 bank customers in Mumbai duped of lakhs after clicking on unverified link

In a shocking incident, 40 customers of a Mumbai-based private bank were duped of lakhs after clicking on an unverified link sent via a fake text in just three days. The victims were asked to update their KYC and PAN details.In an advisory, the Mumbai Police has cautioned citizens against clicking on links that appear to be asking bank customers for their confidential information.

Fraudsters are sending fake SMS to customers with phishing links stating that their bank account has been blocked for not updating their KYC or PAN card details. Such links take customers to a fake website of their bank where they are asked to enter their customer ID, password, and other confidential details.

TV actress Shweta Menon was among the 40 victims who complained of the alleged fraud. In her complaint, Shweta said that last Thursday she had clicked on a link in a fake text message, believing it to be from her bank. In the portal that opened, she entered her Customer ID, Password, and OTP.She also mentioned that she received a call from a woman impersonating a bank official, who asked her to enter another OTP she received on her mobile number. Following this, Rs 57,636 was debited from her account.