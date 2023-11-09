40-passenger private bus rolls down to river bank on Goa-Mumbai road, no casualties reported

A private luxury bus traveling from Goa to Mumbai in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district accidentally left the road and descended to the riverbank. This mishap occurred due to the driver's misjudgment of a bridge, as stated by a police official. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers when the incident took place in the Sahuwadi area in the morning, he said. Bus driver Hrishikesh Jagdish Bhat (23) lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road and rolled down to the bank of a river, he said.

No one was injured in the accident, the official said, adding that traffic on the road was briefly affected.