40-year-old patient jumps to death from Pune hospital's 9th floor
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2023 05:18 PM2023-11-09T17:18:53+5:302023-11-09T17:19:52+5:30
In a heartbreaking incident, a 40-year-old patient, identified as Raju Renke, tragically jumped to his death from the 9th floor of a hospital in Pune's Sadashiv Peth. According to FPJ reports, Renke, who had been undergoing treatment for obesity at Laparo Obeso Centre since November 1, had previously undergone multiple surgeries for his condition.
Despite medical interventions, he was re-admitted for further treatment. Preliminary reports from the police suggest that Renke's ongoing battle with obesity and related health issues might have led him to take this drastic step. An investigation is currently underway to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.