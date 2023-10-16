41-year-old man dies of heart attack en route to Jivdani temple on Palghar hill

In a tragic incident, a 41-year-old man, identified as Devidas Mahi of Andheri in Mumbai, collapsed and passed away while en route to Jivdani Temple, located at an elevated position in Virar, Palghar district, Maharashtra.

The event occurred at 4 pm on Sunday, which marked the first day of Navratri. According to a police official, the cause of death was a heart attack, and despite being swiftly taken to a hospital, medical professionals declared him deceased upon arrival. Authorities have registered the case as an accidental death. This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of life.