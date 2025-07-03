427 Policemen Died in Maharashtra in the Last 2.5 Years, 25 by Suicide; Weekly Interaction Order Issued to Address Mental Health

In the last two and a half years, 427 police personnel have died in Maharashtra, including 25 cases of suicide. To better understand the mental health and well-being of the force, senior officers in each police unit have been directed to interact with police personnel for two hours every Tuesday and Friday. It will also be mandatory for officers to maintain records of how many personnel they interact with each week. This information was shared by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Shinde through a starred question, highlighting the deaths of police personnel while on duty. Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve criticized the state government for ignoring the basic needs of the police force. He pointed out the poor condition of police quarters and noted that they haven’t received DG (Director General) housing loans in years. He questioned whether the state government planned to formulate a policy to address these concerns.

In response, Fadnavis stated that annual health checkups have been made mandatory for police personnel over the age of 40, and twice a year for those above 50. Noting a rise in addiction issues among some police officers, he said designated time slots are being set aside in police stations for two hours of yoga and physical exercise, with help from social organizations.

Housing Projects and DG Loan Scheme Restarted

Fadnavis added that large-scale housing projects for police personnel are underway across the state, including Mumbai. The DG loan scheme, which was discontinued during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has now been revived, and efforts are being made to clear its backlog. The government is also considering offering houses to police personnel living in BDD chawls for years at the cost of construction.

Free Treatment for 40 Types of Illnesses

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, informed the Council that tie-ups have been made with 270 hospitals to provide free treatment to police personnel for 40 types of diseases.

Let me know if you'd like a condensed version or headline suggestions.