48 students, 3 staffers found COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra school
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 06:54 PM2021-12-26T18:54:09+5:302021-12-26T19:05:02+5:30
As many as 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra.
As many as 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra.
Speaking to ANI, Ahmednagar District Magistrate Rajendra Bhosale said, "48 students and 3 staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar have been found positive for COVID-19 till now."
Earlier today, it was reported that 19 students were found COVID-19 positive from this school. Bhosale today morning said, "19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar found positive for COVID-19."
All the students have been advised to follow the COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app