5 arrested in connection with Uday Samant car attack

After the attack on the car of rebel Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Uday Samant, the Pune police have started taking action. Information has come to light that Bharti University Police has arrested the Shiv Sainiks throughout the night. Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray's 'Shiv Samvad' meeting organizers along with five people have been arrested. A few people are still likely to be arrested.

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray organized 'Shivasamvad' yatra in Katraj. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks had gathered for this. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also on a visit to Pune. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was going to visit Dagdusheth Ganpati temple. When Uday Samant was going to the temple, a mob attacked his car. At this time these slogans of traitors..traitors were given. The glass of Samant's car broke in this attack. The main organizers Sambhaji Thorve, Rajesh Palaskar, Chandan Salunke, Suraj Lokhande, Rupesh Pawar have been arrested in connection with this attack. A case has been registered against fifteen people. The police are likely to arrest some more people in this case.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the police will take action against those who have done this. After that, Pune Police Commissioner ordered action in this matter. Bharti University Police arrested five members of Shiv Sena in a raid at night. This operation was going on till five o'clock in the morning.

