5 killed in Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident

Five persons were killed and three sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle on the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Panvel on Friday morning.

The incident took place in the Khopoli police station area in Panvel. Khopoli area of Raigad.

According to reports a speeding car with nine passengers rammed into a container vehicle from behind.

Four persons in the car died on the spot and the remaining passengers were rushed to the hospital where one more person succumbed to injuries.

The remaining four persons have been admitted to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Panvel and are undergoing treatment

Police have registered a case against the car driver at Khopoli police station and are taking further action.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the car.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh last week four people were killed while four others were injured in an accident on Yamuna Expressway.

The injured were taken to the Mathura district hospital for treatment. The accident happened after two cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor