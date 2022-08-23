5-star hotel in Mumbai receives threat call

A bomb threat call was received at a prominent hotel in Mumbai. An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. Police said a case has been registered at Sahar PS u/s 336, 507 of IPC.

The development comes after Mumbai Traffic Control Room received a threat from a Pakistani number warning to replicate "26/11 style" attacks.The messages were received on WhatsApp on a helpline number of traffic police's Worli control room around 11:45 on Friday night.