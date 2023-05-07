50% land owners at Barsu have already given consent letters for Barsu project says, Uday Samant

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has said that 50% land owners at Barsu have already given consent letters to the government while supporting the refinery.The project requires a total of 5,000 acres of land. Out of 5,000, the consent letters for 2,500 have already been received,” the minister said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said petroglyphs were found at Barsu in Ratnagiri district, the focal point for the protest by a section of people against a proposed mega oil refinery project, and appealed to local people not to sell their land.

Addressing a rally at Khed town in Ratnagiri district, Thackeray said, Does Konkan lack in anything' Kerala thrives on what Konkan has...A state thrives on tourism. These projects do not go to Kerala and Goa. We do not respect what nature has given us," he said and added that the land of the people from the Konkan region is purchased at throwaway prices and being sold at a premium for setting up projects.Notably, Raj Thackeray's estranged cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had also opposed the oil refinery, saying it should be moved to Gujarat.