50 youths do the wheelie on Sea Link, meet cops

On December 24, around 3:15 am, the BKC traffic department received a call from the control room reporting that motorcyclists were performing stunts on Bandra Bridge, prompting a request for action. The police promptly responded to the location.

Upon arrival, approximately 50 motorcyclists on Bandra Bridge were observed driving at high speeds, honking loudly, generating noise from their silencers, performing wheelies, and maneuvering recklessly among other vehicles. Upon noticing the police, these motorcyclists fled from the scene.

During these activities, Rajkumar Umeshankar Kanojia (21), who was not wearing a helmet, fell while performing a stunt near the Kalanagar Road leading to Bandra Link. The police confiscated him and his bike. Kanojia, a resident of Mira Road, was riding a bike without a number plate on the back and lacked side mirrors. Additionally, he had illegally modified the bike's silencer to increase its volume.