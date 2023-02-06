54-year-old man moves Bombay HC alleging medical negligence at BMC-run COVID-19 centre

A 54-year-old man from the city has approached the Bombay High Court alleging medical negligence at the civic-run COVID-19 jumbo centre and seeking Rs 36 lakh compensation for the ordeal he underwent.

Deepak Shah, a resident of suburban Andheri, recently filed a petition seeking compensation for medical negligence, incompetent and improper medical treatment by the doctors at the BKC jumbo covid hospital run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in suburban Bandra.

According to the plea, Shah had undergone hernia operation a few days before testing positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the BKC jumbo centre. The petitioner alleged that doctors did not treat him well medically, due to which he developed infection and had to undergo two more surgeries.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on February 9 before a division bench of the high court. As per the plea, Shah had undergone hernia operation in March 2021. In the surgery, doctors had inserted a mesh in his abdomen area, which required post-surgery care for six months.

In April 2021, the petitioner tested positive for coronavirus, following which he was quarantined and admitted to the BKC jumbo centre. Shah’s family members had informed the doctors at the centre of the surgery and the required care to be taken.

However, the doctors and other medical staff at the centre did not pay heed and administered four to five injections on Shah’s stomach area every day, the petition claimed. This resulted in an infection in the surgery area and pus had formed, it said.