60-yr-old woman tries to set herself ablaze outside Mantralaya

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature has begun. Yesterday, on the first day of the legislature session, a woman tried to set herself on fire by pouring kerosene oil on her body at the gate of Mantralaya in Mumbai. However, when the police stopped her in time, a big disaster was averted. The 60-year-old woman's name is Sarabai Pakhare. A case has been registered against Pakhare at a police station in Ghatkopar. It was alleged that the police had wrongly recorded the crime and arrested her. Action should be taken against the concerned police in this case.

Also, the FIR against her be canceled, she demanded. In this case, Sarabai Pakhare has been arrested by the Marine Drive police and she has been released on a notice under CRPC 41 (b).