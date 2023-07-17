65-year-old senior citizen booked for flashing 12-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police had registered an offence against an elderly man who was accused of flashing his 12-year-old neighbour. The 65-year-old accused allegedly flashed and made obscene gestures at the girl who lived opposite his house over the last two days, an official said.

The girl's parents approached the police with a complaint, after which a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

In another incident, A 29-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was the subject of a FIR after he allegedly attacked a 23-year-old woman with whom he was having a relationship because he was suspicious of her character. A police official said the accused and the victim were in a relationship, but of late he started doubting her character and refused to marry her. He attacked the woman on Sunday afternoon with a knife at her workplace in New Panvel.