663 drug-related offences registered in Thane this year, 771 people held

From January of this year through October 13, more than 660 offenses related to narcotic drugs have been officially recorded in Thane district, Maharashtra. As a result of these investigations, 771 individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases. Drugs and other goods, including vehicles, collectively worth Rs 3.68 crore were seized from drug-peddlers during this period, official said.

These figures were provided by authorities during a meeting of the district-level Anti-Drug Coordination Committee held here recently. Thane's Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale presided over the meeting, which was attended by senior officials of various departments.

A total of 663 offences related to drugs were registered in Thane district between January 1 and October 13. As many as 771 people were arrested in these cases with the seizure of drugs and goods worth Rs 3,68,86,698 from drug peddlers, senior inspector Sanjay Shinde of the Thane police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) told the meeting. As many as 739 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1,16,46,518 were seized, he said.

Mephedrone worth Rs 64,92,870 and weighing 1.585 kilograms was recovered. Forty-eight persons were arrested in this connection and 29 cases registered, he added. Six cases linked to the recovery of charas were filed. While 12 persons linked to this were arrested, more than eight kilograms of contraband worth Rs 72,74,000 was seized from them, he said.

Within this time frame, law enforcement authorities in the region successfully seized cocaine valued at Rs 58,80,000, leading to the arrest of three individuals. Furthermore, they also confiscated 22 grams of LSD with an estimated value of Rs 1.20 lakh, and 13 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 65,000.