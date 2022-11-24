8 month old baby dies of Measles infection in Mumbai

An 8-month-old child was identified as the latest casualty of a measles outbreak in Mumbai, taking the total number of deaths to 12. The child developed rashes all over his body on November 20 and was admitted to a municipal hospital on Tuesday evening but died within a few hours, a government statement said.

Mumbai has reported 13 deaths over the last month and a sharp spike in measles cases. Until Wednesday, the city reported 233 confirmed cases, of which over 200 were reported in the last two months. This is the worst outbreak in the city in the last few years — in 2021, 10 cases and 1 death was recorded; in 2020, there were 29 cases and no deaths; and in 2019, 37 cases and 3 deaths were reported.