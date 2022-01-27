9 people injured in building collapse in Mumbai's Bandra East
By ANI | Published: January 27, 2022 01:21 AM2022-01-27T01:21:18+5:302022-01-27T01:30:03+5:30
As many as nine persons were injured after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai, said the BMC.
As many as nine persons were injured after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai, said the BMC.
"A structure collapsed today in Behramnagar in Bandra East. A total of 8 people were rescued, 1 lady suffered a fracture and 1 man is in the ICU, others are all stable. I was on-site with Mumbai police, fire brigade, BMC & locals who carried out the rescue operations," tweeted MLA Vandre East Zeeshan Siddique.
The injured have been rushed to two hospitals and their condition is stable, said the BMC.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app