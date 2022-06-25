A battle between truth and lie; we will win, Aaditya Thackeray on Maharastra's political situation

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the present turmoil in the party, triggered by senior leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, is the battle between "truth and lie".Speaking to reporters after attending the Shiv Sena national executive," Aaditya said, "We will win and the truth will prevail. This is a battle between truth and lies."

Aaditya, son of Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, held a meeting with Sena workers from south Mumbai to rally the party cadre.Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, are expected to be held later this year.The Mumbai civic polls are crucial for the Sena which considers Mumbai as its citadel. Aaditya also said that “Everyone already knows what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure.” The meeting comes amid a crisis as more than 40 MLAs turned against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. Meanwhile, the national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed a resolution authorizing Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against "those who have betrayed the party", but refrained from taking immediate action against rebel leader Eknath Shinde.