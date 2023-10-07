"A large section of society in Maharashtra believes in Congress": Nana Patole

In a recent statement, Congress leader Nana Patole expressed his concerns and opinions about the political situation in Maharashtra. He made these remarks during a press conference in Navi Mumbai, following his attendance at a coordination meeting of office-bearers representing all districts in the coastal Konkan region.

Patole took aim at the ruling alliance of the Shiv Sena and BJP, deeming it unfortunate that discussions about the next chief minister were ongoing while the state faced significant challenges. These challenges included the tragic deaths of several patients in various government hospitals and other pressing issues.

Patole asserted that a substantial portion of Maharashtra's populace had faith in the Congress party and that, given the current political climate in the country, many believed that the Congress was the only party capable of fostering unity.

“A large section of society in Maharashtra believes in the Congress party. Looking at the current political situation in the country, there is a feeling among the people that Congress is the only party that can take everyone along,” he said.

He elaborated on the efforts being undertaken to expand the reach of Congress's ideology down to the grassroots level. Patole emphasized that region-specific meetings were being conducted to achieve this goal and to evaluate the organizational structure at the block, mandal, and village levels.

“The implementation of these decisions includes reviewing the current situation of the divisional committees, booth leaders, village committees, (filling up) vacant organizational positions in the district, besides updating voters’ rolls in view of the upcoming elections,” he added.

He said an emphasis is being laid on strengthening the Congress organization by holding coordination meetings like the one held on Saturday in western and northern regions of the state, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

The Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar), is not interested in who will be the chief minister of the state, Patole added. “People are dying daily in government hospitals due to the lack of medical facilities. Farmers are in distress. Some parts of the state are experiencing hailstorms while others are facing severe drought, and yet the government hasn’t declared a drought,” he alleged.

He alleged unemployment and inflation have gone up. “The BJP has made people’s life difficult. It’s unfortunate for Maharashtra that at a time when the state is facing such challenges, discussions are happening about who will be the chief Minister or who will be a minister,” Patole said.