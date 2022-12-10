A long, winding tunnel with no light at both ends (IANS Explainer)

Mumbai, Dec 10 Simmering since the past over six decades, the messy Maharashtra-Karnataka inter-state boundary row has suddenly become "hot" with violence in the border districts coupled with a high-decibel war of words between leaders of the two neigbouring states.

The inter-state boundary row, almost as vexatious as some international border disputes, has resulted in allegations, threats, and ultimatums from various leaders even as the Centre is expected to mediate while the Supreme Court verdict is awaited.

After the creation of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, the state has laid claim to 865 border villages including Belagavi

