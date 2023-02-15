A Mumbai resident develops QR code to monitor stray dogs

A Mumbai-based engineer and dog lover claim to have created tags that use QR code technology to track stray dogs.

Akshay Ridlan, the man behind the idea, hopes to distribute these tags to individuals at a low cost in order to expand the technology's reach.

He said, "It will also help the government find dogs' locations and make strategies for their sterilisation or vaccination. It can be done through the database. We want to offer this QR at a nominal price right now. People and organisations who feed or rescue animals can use this."

Akshay went on to highlight the technology's various features.

He said, "I attach the QR code with the reflective collar and then scan the QR with the scanner on my phone. After scanning, I get all the details in the digital form of a particular dog. This creates a UID (Unique identification), gender, pet name, name of the caretaker, phone number of the caretaker, and medical/vaccination history of the dog."