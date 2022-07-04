A true Shivsainik has been made the CM: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday following the floor test said, "Our alliance had received the mandate but we were deliberately taken away from the majority. But with Eknath Shinde, we have once again formed our government with Shiv Sena. A true Shivsainik has been made the CM. I became the Deputy CM as per my party's command."

He also asserted "Today I tell you that there will never be a tussle for power in this government. We'll continue cooperating. People taunt that it's an ED government. Yes, it's an ED government -- a government of Eknath and Devendra."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, headcount still going on.



The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.