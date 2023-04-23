Aadhaar details made mandatory for teachers in Maharashtra

Teachers said while they are busy updating data of students, they have to also upload Aadhaar details. Across the state, over 19 lakh students do not have Aadhaar cards and another 40 lakh students' cards have errors.

Aadhaar number has emerged as a proof of identity of an individual. Aadhaar number is being used to avail various government schemes and services. All citizens need to keep Aadhaar data updated with personal details to avail these schemes and services.

The process of updating the Aadhaar card is to be done as per the instructions received from the Unique Identification Authority of India. According to the Authority's circular dated 23 February 2023, it has been decided to provide free service till 14 June 2023 for updating Aadhaar documents online through My Aadhaar portal.