Aaditya Thackeray ahead of SC verdict on Maha political crisis says, we have full faith in judiciary

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said we have full faith in the judiciary. Abiding by the Constitution will only benefit the country. Supreme Court is likely to deliver tomorrow verdict on a batch of petitions filed by rival factions Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde in relation to the Maharashtra political crisis.

Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court (SC) is likely to deliver the judgment on the Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow. CJI DY Chandrachud says we are going to be delivering two judgments tomorrow.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party’s split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray. Shinde later tied-up with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. On June 30, 2022, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.