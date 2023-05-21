Aaditya Thackeray challenges Eknath Shinde to contest from Worli seat

Slamming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his review of ongoing desilting works in the city, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that an inquiry is the need of the hour to unravel 'several scams' going on in the BMC. He even dared Shinde to contest against him from the Worli seat.

He fired verbal salvo after attending the inauguration of a football workshop at Cooperage in south Mumbai. Talking to media persons, he said, “The unconstitutional CM is inspecting desilting of the stormwater drains. However, all acts of his government are muddy. Even the BJP ex-corporators have given letters against the street and furniture scams perpetrated by the civic body. If the BJP government in Karnataka had achieved the dubious record of being the 40% commission government, this is the 100% commission government. It is a completely corrupt dispensation.” Aaditya also replied to Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s remarks, saying that he is ready to resign and contest again from Worli if the CM is ready to accept the challenge. Mungantiwar had earlier said that if the Thackerays are so sure that the public opinion has gone against the incumbent government in the state, Aaditya should resign and seek re-election from his constituency Worli.