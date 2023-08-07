Aaditya Thackeray criticises govt over Mumbai road conditions, says "our govt will come soon"

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has once more directed criticism towards the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar administration regarding the deteriorating condition of roads in Mumbai. Addressing the problem of poor road quality, Aaditya Thackeray specifically highlighted the concerns related to the Western and Eastern Express Highways in Mumbai.

Aaditya Thackeray has revealed, "Both Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway have been transferred from the MMRDA to the BMC. The maintenance expenses for both these highways are now borne by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. If this were the case, if the maintenance of these two major roads were to be funded from the taxes of Mumbaikars then all the money from toll plazas and hoardings are still not going to the BMC. Why is this money going to MSRDC?" This question has been posed by Aaditya Thackeray.

“Why the double responsibility on Mumbaikars? Why have they been burdened with double taxation?” Aaditya Thackeray has posed this question. "The condition of roads in Mumbai is harsh. Mumbaikars have been taxed doubly. Mumbai is being drained. The same situation prevails on the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Nashik highways. Potholes have dotted these highways, resembling the surface of the moon. For both these roads, we are paying. This government has been unable to complete the work of the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Nashik highways. Potholes persist on them as well," he stated.

"BEST has suffered, too. The unconstitutional chief minister should have looked into it. A meeting should have been held to discuss this. But with Shinde's visit to Delhi, the focus has shifted away from state issues, he said.

Aditya Thackeray expressed two important demands, said, “If the taxes we pay for the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway are recognized, the toll booths should be closed without delay,” He suggested that they engage with the relevant authorities to achieve this closure.

"We are not going to protest over this. I assure the public that our government will come soon. After our government is formed, we will swiftly close the toll booths on both roads. The Chief Minister has time for politics, but not for BEST? Not for the Mumbai-Goa Highway's potholes?” Aditya Thackeray has posed such questions, indicating that the government's deadline is nearing. If the government has the courage, they should go ahead and close the toll booths, he stated.