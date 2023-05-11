Aaditya Thackeray criticizes ex-governor Koshyari's role in Maharashtra political crisis after SC verdict

Following the Supreme Court's verdict on the political crisis in Maharashtra led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticized former governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his role in the "hostile takeover of the government." This statement was made on Thursday, just hours after the verdict was announced.

The Worli MLA, Aaditya Thackeray, continued to criticize the Shinde-BJP alliance in Maharashtra, as he intensified his attack by tweeting, "Unconstitutional. Illegal. Immoral. That is the only way to look at mindhe-bjp gaddar sarkar, especially after today’s verdict." He also used the Marathi word ‘mindha’, which means someone who is repressed with obligations, to indirectly imply that the Shinde faction is under the BJP's control.

Unconstitutional.

Illegal.

Immoral.



That is the only way to look at mindhe- bjp gaddar sarkar, especially after today’s verdict. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 11, 2023

Aaditya, who served as a cabinet minister under his father Uddhav’s governance, said in a series of tweets, "The role and assistance of the earlier governor in the hostile take over of the government and suppressing democracy and the constitution is evident. He acted as a Party man, not as a Governor. If there’s any morality and shame left, the unconstitutional cm should resign. Their greed for power is evident, but morality and democracy must be supreme."

Aaditya Thackeray's comments were in response to the Supreme Court's verdict on the political crisis in Maharashtra. The court ruled that Eknath Shinde would remain the Chief Minister, but it could not reinstate the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June 2020.

In addition, the Supreme Court criticized Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the former governor of Maharashtra, stating that he did not have any valid reasons or objective evidence to conclude that the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House, during the political crisis last year.