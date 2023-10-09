Aaditya Thackeray expresses confidence of I.N.D.I.A alliance prospects in upcoming assembly polls in 5 states

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday expressed confidence in the voters of five states, where the assembly elections are planned for next month, that they will choose to support the peace, prosperity, and advancement guaranteed by the INDIA alliance.

India, that is Bharat will not vote for those who create rifts and aim to change the constitution and damage our democracy and country. It will vote for peace, prosperity and progress assured by the INDIA alliance, Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

The INDIA alliance is a coalition of opposition parties that seek to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission said on Monday that elections will be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram on various dates from November 7 to 30. Votes for the five states will be tallied on December 3, laying the groundwork for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



While the schedule has been announced for the assembly polls in five states, Thackeray asked whether the Election Commission has announced bypolls for the Pune and Chandrapur Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra yet. Pune and Chandrapur do not have representation in the Lok Sabha for six months now, the Sena (UBT) leader claimed. The Pune Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of its BJP MP Girish Bapat in March this year.