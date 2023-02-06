Aaditya Thackeray launches seventh edition of Shiv Samvad Yatra in Marathwada

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray launched the seventh edition of the party's Shiv Samvad Yatra, during which he will tour three districts of Marathwada, a party official said.

As per a party release, Thackeray will visit the villages of Mubdhegaon, Wadgaon Pingla, Sinnar and Palse during the day and address a party meeting in Nashik.

On Tuesday, the Sena leader will travel to Chandori, Vinchur and Nandgaon in Nashik district, before entering Marathwada through Vaijapur (Aurangabad), it said.

The yatra will cover Somthana, Ram Nagar, Ghansawangi of Jalna followed by Georai in Beed on Wednesday, and culminate on Thursday in Bidkin of Paithan, Patoda in Aurangabad and Nandrabad in Khultabad of Aurangabad district, it was stated.