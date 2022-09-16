Aaditya Thackeray makes fun of Shinde govt by rephrasing 'Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray once again took a sly dig at the Shinde govt this time in a filmy way. Thackeray Jnr, rephrased a famous Shah Rukh Khan film dialogue to make fun of the current government led by the alliance of Shiv Sena rebel faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party. “You all have heard the ‘Baazigar’ dialogue: ‘haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte... Yes, but how do you describe them… ‘jeet kar haarne wale ko khokhe sarkar kehte hai’,” Thackeray said.

Continuing further he said, “If such a project would have gone out of these states, the chief minister would have asked for the resignation of the concerned minister,” Thackeray said, lashing out at Shinde and Shiv Sena rebel group.Targeting Maharashtra industries minister, and Shiv Sena rebel, Uday Samant, he said, “The minister has no information about his ministry.” “They only know ‘pannas khoke… ekdum okay,’” he said, describing the rebels, once again, as “gaddar” (traitor). Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray had claimed that it was almost decided that the plant will be set up in Talegaon as the MVA dispensation strongly pursued this project. On the other hand, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal explained through his tweets that while many states were shortlisted, they decided to ink the deal with Gujarat a few months ago itselfThe opposition in Maharashtra alleged that there was something sinister behind Maharashtra losing out on the semiconductor project.



