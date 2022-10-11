Aaditya Thackeray on new poll symbol says we will take 'Mashaal' to every home

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said that the name given to their group by the Election Commission for next month's bypoll in the state has Balasaheb Thackeray in it and they will take the Mashaal symbol given by the poll panel to every home.

Talking to the media, Aaditya Thackeray lauded the work done by his father Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister before he stepped down following a split in Shiv Sena.

"The new symbol, new name 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' we are extremely proud of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. He has worked as a chief minister, saving thousands of lives in Maharashtra. We have been a truthful honest government, working for the people," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"Everyone knows how he has worked. It also has the name of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray in it. Most importantly, the 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) is something we will take with pride to every home," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena also released a poster with the new symbol and the new party's name.

Election Commission of India on Monday allotted 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to the Udhhav faction and the flaming torch as its election symbol ahead of Nov 3 bypoll in Andheri East.



