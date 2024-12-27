Aaditya Thackeray Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh: "A True Gentleman in Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took to social media to express his deep admiration and respect for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, following his demise. Thackeray reflected on his brief but memorable meeting with Dr. Singh and praised his humility, grace, and dignity despite his monumental achievements.

"My brief meeting with him, at his residence, made an everlasting impression on me of how PMs can be truly humble, graceful, and dignified, despite the very many achievements marked out against their name and tenure," Thackeray wrote.

He also highlighted the transformative impact of Dr. Singh's policies during the 1990s, which reshaped India’s economic landscape. "For someone like me, born in the 90s, the opening up of India to the world and vice versa was like growing up in a decade where each day was new, and the world was brought closer to home, thanks to him," Thackeray added.

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. Singh, who was India’s 13th Prime Minister and the first Sikh to hold the coveted post, headed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre from May 2004 to May 2014.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024.

Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the hospital said in a statement, confirming the Congress veteran’s passing away.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who retired from public life after the Congress' defeat at the hands of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, made his last public appearance in the Rajya Sabha, of which he was a member, in August 2023. His last rites will likely be held on Saturday with full state honours.