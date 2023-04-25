Aaditya Thackeray raises concern over blatant irregularities in concretisation projects worth Rs 6,080 crore in Mumbai

Maharashtra former minister Aaditya Thackeray raised concerns over blatant irregularities in road concretisation projects worth Rs 6,080 crore in Mumbai and accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of going absolutely silent after he raised the issue.

Thackeray sent a two-page letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, raising 10 questions, which he called crucial for Mumbaikars, regarding the concretisation of 400 km of roads in the metropolis and urged him to respond to them. Faced with a deluge of complaints about potholes during the monsoon months, the BMC last year decided to concretise several road stretches across the city.

He asked the BMC chief to provide the number of road stretches where actual work has started after the work orders were issued. Whether or not the proposed 10 per cent advance mobilisation money has been given to the contractors, he sought to know.

Without answering these issues, it would mean that it consents that it has no answers and it’s possibly a huge scam by the opaque administration, dictated by the UD (urban development) department headed by the illegal CM himself, reads the letter, shared by Thackeray on social media.

Highlighting that the questions are crucial for Mumbaikars, Thackeray said that the work was handed out to five contractors in a manner that seems like a method of cartels, in absolute secrecy. The money for the road works is hard-earned by the citizens and they deserve transparency and accountability from the BMC administration, Thackeray said, pointing out that the core of the mismanagement of the project lies with the BMC administration as much as the contractors.