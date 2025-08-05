Aaditya Thackeray Reacts to Closer of Kabutarkhana in Dadar, Takes Dig at Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

After instructions of the Maharashtra government and the order of the Bombay High Court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officially banned feeding pigeons in the Dadar pigeon loft. Accordingly, the municipal corporation has started action against pigeon lofts in the city. Meanwhile, on Saturday, when the municipal corporation employees came to demolish the pigeon loft in Dadar, locals protested. Due to this, the action has been delayed and a large police force has been deployed in the area. Against this backdrop, Thackeray faction MLA Aditya Thackeray has criticized the state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking on the issue of pigeon coops, MLA Aaditya Thackeray took a strong dig at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said, “Pigeons are not like Shinde’s MLAs that they have to do control feeding. Despite being the guardian minister of Mumbai, he wrote a letter to the Municipal Corporation to close the pigeon coops, which is shocking,” Thackeray said. He also clarified that we understand and respect the feelings of the local citizens. He also took a dig at Lodha, saying that Minister Lodha is building his own bungalow on Worli Sea Face, where proper arrangements can be made for the pigeons.

MLA Aditya Thackeray has criticized that there is a tussle to take credit within the ruling party over the distribution of keys to houses in the BDD Chawl redevelopment project. Aditya Thackeray went to the MHADA office in Bandra East and discussed with the officials. He also demanded that the keys to the houses of the residents of BDD Chawl should be given as soon as possible. He expressed his wish that the residents should celebrate the upcoming Ganeshotsav in their new houses.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to continue feeding pigeons in a controlled manner at Kabutarkhana until long-term alternatives are worked out. On July 31, the Bombay High Court directed the closure of kabutarkhanas citing health risks involved and based on it, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) covered the kabutarkhana in Dadar. Several Jain organisations objected to it citing their century-old tradition and were supported by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. In the wake of the opposition, Fadnavis called a meeting of officials on Tuesday. CM Fadnavis, speaking at a review meeting on the issue at Mantralaya, said that while the health concerns associated with pigeon shelters are valid, suddenly shutting them down is not a practical solution.

On locals opposing the closer of Kabutar Khana Aditya Thackeray said, “Marathi Jains, Gujarati Jains and Marathi brothers have strong feelings about these pigeons. Everyone has their own experiences. Some have respiratory problems. There have been incidents of some falling due to food given to pigeons. It is necessary to understand the feelings of all of them. Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Lodha is only writing letters on social media. This is very ridiculous. Instead, they should hold a meeting of everyone, discuss and find a way out. If that is not possible, Lodha should give his own plot for the pigeons.”