Aaditya Thackeray says anyone who speaks against the injustice by govt is given notice



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil in alleged IL & FS scam said anyone who speaks against the injustice by the government is given a notice. But I don't think Jayant Patil will be scared. We are the people who fight for the truth & we will stand with him.

Aaditya alleged the country is witnessing an authoritarian regime as Patil, who heads the Maharashtra NCP unit, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the now-bankrupt financial services firm IL&FS.

Those who side with the truth, which is sometimes against the government, are being pressurised with the help of central probe agencies, and this pattern can be seen across the country, Aaditya Thackeray said.