Aaditya Thackeray says, he is ready to fight from CM Eknath Shinde's home turf of Thane

Aaditya Thackeray, son of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying that he is ready to contest from Shinde's home turf of Thane. Shinde is an MLA from Kopri-Pachpakadi in Thane while Aaditya is an MLA from Worli in Mumbai.

"I am challenging you, I can contest from Thane and win. Are Thanekars ready to accept me?" Aaditya Thackeray said. It is not yet clear whether Aaditya plans to contest from any other constituency in Thane or from Eknath Shinde's constituency himself. He was speaking during a rally in Thane on Wednesday held to condemn the attack on a female Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) worker who was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) functionaries for posting a critical post on Shinde. Sena (UBT) leader and Thane MP Rajan Vichare, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and Thane city Congress chief Vikrant Chavan participated in the protest march to the Thane police commissioner's office besides thousands of workers of the three MVA parties.