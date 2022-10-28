Aaditya Thackeray says investors don't have confidence in khoke sarkar

The former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said investors did not have confidence in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which he referred to as khoke sarkar, and that was resulting in projects moving out of the state.

According to a report of PTI, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying after taking charge in June he was busy addressing political gatherings instead of visiting other states seeking investments.

He was speaking to reporters here in the backdrop of Airbus and a Tata consortium choosing Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for its Rs 22,000 crore project to build C-295 military aircraft.

This is the fourth project that has gone out of Maharashtra. I saw the state industry minister's (Uday Samant) statement on the issue this morning. It seems the way he was unaware on Vedanta-Foxconn (which too moved its semiconductor project to Gujarat from Pune), he is unaware about the Tata Airbus project, Thackeray alleged.