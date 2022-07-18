Aaditya Thackeray shocks as Yuva Sena office bearers joins Shinde faction

Shiv Sena had suffered a big shock due to the rebellion, which has forced Uddhav Thackeray to resign from his post. After that, Eknath Shinde took an oath as Chief Minister. Now many Shiv Sena leaders are in support of Shinde. Shiv Sena has got another big shock today. Senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam has resigned from the post of party leader. Later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said "Ramdas Kadam's wishes are with us. Ramdas Kadam's wishes were with us, his son MLA Yogesh Kadam is with us. I spoke to Ramdas Kadam."

"Along with Purvesh Sarnaik, the leader of Yuva Sena in Thane, hundreds of young soldiers and young women have supported Balasaheb Thackeray's ideas. So, many people's representatives have also understood our role. Therefore, a large number of people are coming in contact from all the districts," said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It is considered as a shock to Aditya Thackeray as the Yuva Sena office bearers joined Shinde group's Shiv Sena in Thane.

"We have not suspended any public interest work, but only hasty decisions have been suspended by the state government. Some decisions were taken hastily when the government was in minority" Shinde said.

There was talk that Ramdas Kadam was unhappy in the party for some time now. In addition, he did not get another chance after his tenure as a Legislative Council MLA ended, since then there was talk that he would leave the Shiv Sena. However, he had clarified that he will stay in Shiv Sena till the end. As he has resigned from the post of Shiv Sena leader today, arguments are being made about what will be his next move.