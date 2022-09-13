Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde after Vedanta's $20 billion semiconductor factory moves out of Maharashtra

Unhappy with Vendanta's CEO Anil Agarwal's move to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant in Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on 13 September hit out at the new state government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for sending away the investment from Maharashtra.Thackeray even claimed that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under CM Uddhav Thackeray had brought this to final stage in state, but claimed that the new dispensation's commitment was to send the investment away from Maharashtra.Sharing the screenshots of Anil Agarwal's tweets thanking Gujarat government, Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote, "Although I’m glad to see this in India, I am a bit shocked to see this. New dispensation had tweeted photos, claiming to have brought this to Maharashtra, but it seems intent/ commitment was to send this away from Maharashtra. Our MVA Govt had brought this to final stage."

Thackeray wished the semiconductor industry and the Vedanta a success, but added MVA government's effort to being investment should not have gone in vain. For the unversed, Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources, on September 13 announced that the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture had selected Gujarat for setting up its display fabrication and semiconductor facility.Indian conglomerate Vedanta and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government on Tuesday to set up the semiconductor and display FAB manufacturing unit in the state.Speaking on the signing of the MoUs, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, “We are delighted to announce that Gujarat will be the location for our display and semiconductor fab ventures. The state is well known globally for being a manufacturing hub and I hope that India's upcoming, cutting-edge electronics ecosystem will thrive, with every state benefitting to develop their electronic manufacturing hubs. We are privileged to take one step further in supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision of Aatm Nirbhar Bharat in this strategic sector.”