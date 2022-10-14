Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Sinde by saying anger among people the way Rutuja Latke was troubled

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of the Shiv Sena, slammed the Eknath Shinde-helmed Maharashtra government, saying that there is anger among people the way his party candidate Rutuja Latke was troubled.

Rutuja Latke is the candidate of the 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' for the next month's by-election to the Andheri East Assembly constituency.

As per the report of PTI, Thackeray said he is 100 per cent confident that Latke will get the votes of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents. The MVA comprises the Thackeray-led faction of the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.