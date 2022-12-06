Aaditya Thackeray slams Maha govt for poor air quality in Mumbai

Former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said as Mumbai's air quality qualities to be in poor quality and attacked the Eknath Shinde government for its apathy on the issue.

Air Quality in Mumbai currently is really bad. Visibility is low. Smog is evident. However the absence of a full time environment minister, lack of seriousness in climate action has made this issue irrelevant to unconstitutional govt. Hope they issue some directives on it, Aaditya Thackeray tewwted.

According to a report of TOI, Dr Sandip Rane, who had filed a public interest litigation in 1999-2000 on air pollution, said vehicles were the major cause of air pollution even at the time. We found that 60-70% of the air pollution was on account of vehicles. The number of vehicles in Mumbai has grown exponentially since then and there are traffic jams all over. Dr Rane said construction of roads, metro, building was another reason for city's poor air quality.

