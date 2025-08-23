Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Mumbai Potholes, Alleges Multi-Crore Scam (Watch Video)

Mumbaikars are frustrated with the bad conditions of roads and Heavy rainfalls have made it worse. Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has blamed Eknath Shinde for the bad road conditions. For the last 2–2.5 years, we have been shouting about it and we have exposed their scam. Aaditya claimed that without BJP's supported Eknath Shinde.

While talking to reporters Aaditya Thackeray, On the Pothole Issue Aaditya Thackeray said, "The pothole problem is because of one person — Fakenath Minde. For the last 2–2.5 years, we have been shouting about it. We exposed his scams, the first of ₹6,080 crore, the second of ₹6,000 crore. Both scams you can see, carried out in Mumbai with five contractors. For the past 5–6 years, he has held the Urban Development portfolio, and the BJP supported him..."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Pothole Issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "The pothole problem is because of one person — Fakenath Minde. For the last 2–2.5 years, we have been shouting about it. We exposed his scams, the first of ₹6,080 crore, the second of ₹6,000… pic.twitter.com/Fk1dB0fRg9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

Meanwhile, after instructions of the Maharashtra government and the order of the Bombay High Court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officially banned feeding pigeons in the Dadar pigeon loft. Accordingly, the municipal corporation has started action against pigeon lofts in the city. Meanwhile, on Saturday, when the municipal corporation employees came to demolish the pigeon loft in Dadar, locals protested. Due to this, the action has been delayed and a large police force has been deployed in the area. Against this backdrop, Thackeray faction MLA Aditya Thackeray has criticized the state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Also Read: Bangladesh beginning to speak against treasonous acts of Yunus regime: Report

Speaking on the issue of pigeon coops, MLA Aaditya Thackeray took a strong dig at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said, “Pigeons are not like Shinde’s MLAs that they have to do control feeding. Despite being the guardian minister of Mumbai, he wrote a letter to the Municipal Corporation to close the pigeon coops, which is shocking,” Thackeray said. He also clarified that we understand and respect the feelings of the local citizens. He also took a dig at Lodha, saying that Minister Lodha is building his own bungalow on Worli Sea Face, where proper arrangements can be made for the pigeons.