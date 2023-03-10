Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde govt over Maha budget says those giving assurances are traitors

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that assurances have been given by the government in the state budget for the year 2023-24 but it needs to be seen how many of them will be fulfilled. Those who are giving assurance today are traitors so how can they be trusted.

How much can you trust upon them? Assurances were given by the previous government during 2014-2019. How many of them were fulfilled, he added. The Maharashtra government presented the state budget for the year 2023-24 in the state assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the state budget for the year as historic and inclusive.

Thackery also stated that the government has provided support to farmers so that they can stand on their own and have given tax benefits to women.Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the state budget in the Assembly here on Thursday.

According to CM Shinde, this budget is for all, including students, senior citizens, and women. He also announced that the Balasaheb Apla Hospital will offer free medical checkups and medicines, which had been previously halted by the previous government.

Shinde highlighted the government's efforts to provide support to various groups in society and carry out developmental projects. The focus on farmers and women is noteworthy, and the allocation of funds for infrastructure development indicates the government's commitment to overall progress, he said.