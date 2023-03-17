Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-led government, alleges scams and lack of accountability

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Shinde-led state government on Friday, saying that the present government is unconstitutional and will fall.

While speaking to the media, he said, "We have asked the Chief Minister questions in the state assembly but instead, Deputy Chief Minister stands up to answer. If they don't answer back we will opt for legal proceedings. They know that this govt is unconstitutional & they will ultimately fall."

He also alleged that the government has been running several scams including a scheme of Rs 263 crores, while the BMC on the other hand is run by the Chief Minister. Thackeray vowed to bring their scams in front of the people of Maharashtra.

"This is a government of builders & contractors and not of people. There is a scheme of Rs 263 crores and the CPD department has floated a tender against it. BMC is being run by CMO. This government has been running many scams & these scams should come in front of people," he added.

Thackeray further alleged that he and his party had brought forward other scams in recent months, while the government has yet to answer their questions. He went on to say that the government lacks the courage to hold elections in the city.

While alleging the government's scams in BMC, Thackeray said, "In 3-6 months we brought out various scams of BMC, it has no mayor & corporator & it is running on its own. We are bringing out another scam of the government. Here is no answer to the questions we have asked, they do not have the courage to hold elections."