Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in first week of May

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has given a big statement and has announced to go to Ayodhya. He will visit Ayodhya, UP in the first week of the month of May. He will go to the Ram Janambhoomi site during his one-day visit.

In Mumbai, the Shiv Sena organised a ‘Maha Aarti’ at Hanuman temples in Dadar and Girgaon areas. Aaditya Thackeray visited temples in his constituency Worli. "The Maha Aarti was organised to highlight rising prices," the party said.

Aaditya Thackeray said that I recite Hanuman Chalisa every day, people's enthusiasm is increasing regarding Hanuman Jayanti. It is important to celebrate today. It should be celebrated without bringing politics in it.

Politics over Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra was heated on Friday when state minister Aaditya Thackeray said loudspeakers should be used to make people aware about the reasons for the rising prices of essential commodities. At the same time, an independent MLA Ravi Rana asked Chief Minister Uddhav to get Hanuman Chalisa recited at his residence on Saturday. The rhetoric started after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of loudspeakers playing loudspeakers at mosques. Raj Thackeray has demanded removal of loudspeakers over mosques before May 3 and warned the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that if their demands are not met, we'll see what to do.