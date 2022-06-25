Aaditya Thackeray: We will not forget betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has given his first reaction after Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers.

"You already know what was discussed in the meeting, the important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, people will come to know what actions will be taken against those who have left the party by the evening. The work that CM Uddhav Thackeray has done is commendable. We will all fight the elections under his leadership.

We've passed 6 resolutions & have decided Shiv Sena will follow Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray & won't compromise with ideology of a united Maharashtra, added Raut.